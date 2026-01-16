KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 — Good education is not merely about producing academic excellence, but about nurturing individuals who are ethical, civil and socially responsible, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said this principle formed the basis for founding Yayasan Anda Akademik (YAA) by him and a group of graduates and youth activists in 1971, which aimed at giving school dropouts a second chance through education.

“The philosophy behind YAA is the belief that education should not be exclusive or dismissive, but empowering and humane,” he said at the launch of the book Bangkit Semula: Memoir Warga Yayasan Anda Akademik here today.

His speech text was read out by Youth and Sports Minister Dr Mohammed Taufiq Johari.

Anwar said YAA was established shortly after he graduated from Universiti Malaya, driven by deep concern over student dropouts, particularly among youths from low-income families in both urban and rural areas.

The Prime Minister said YAA emerged from moral awareness and the spirit of the times, built not on privilege or power but on idealism, volunteerism, hard work and faith in human potential, making it more than an educational institution, but a “school of life”.

“YAA was conceived as a modest initiative with a big soul, to offer second chances to the less fortunate so they could continue their studies, rebuild confidence and rediscover the meaning of knowledge in their lives,” he said.

Since its founding, Anwar said YAA has provided a structured and disciplined learning environment, enabling students to resume secondary and pre-university education while building self-belief, intellectual foundations and a clearer life direction.

He added that YAA’s educational philosophy, later articulated as Insan Akademis yang Bertakwa, remains relevant in building a Malaysia Madani rooted in justice, compassion, humanity and balance between material progress and spiritual development.

Anwar said the book is more than a publication or nostalgic record, describing it as a social and educational history documenting the struggles, sacrifices and resilience of those who believed in education as a path to liberation and renewal.

“The book presents the voices of educators, administrators and alumni, real human stories of falling and rising, failure and perseverance, doubt and renewed conviction, exclusion and second chances.

“This is the narrative society needs today, when success is often narrowly defined and failure seen as final,” he said.

He added that the book carries a moral message that resilient societies learn from their past, transform wounds into strength, and remember the quiet institutions that have shaped meaningful lives.

Bangkit Semula: Memoir Warga Yayasan Anda Akademik, published by the YAA Alumni Association in collaboration with UNISEL Press and Yayasan Penataran Ilmu (YPI), compiles true stories of YAA teachers, students, administrators and alumni.

The nearly 400-page book also includes a foreword by Anwar as YAA’s founder and former director. — Bernama