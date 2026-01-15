KUANTAN, Jan 15 — A lecturer lost RM493,600 after being duped by a non-existent online investment scheme in September last year.

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said that on Sept 16, 2025, the 39-year-old woman received a phone call from an individual claiming to be a stock investment agent representing an investment entity.

“The victim was later added to a WhatsApp group and instructed to download an investment application via a link provided, purportedly to make investments through the application,” he said in a statement today.

He said the victim made 22 money transfer transactions to five different bank accounts, involving a total of RM493,600, using her own savings as well as loans from family members.

“On Jan 14, the victim was asked to make an additional payment of RM144,676, purportedly as a withdrawal tax. However, she did not comply after becoming suspicious that she had been cheated.

“The victim then realised she had fallen victim to a scam and subsequently lodged a police report,” he said.

Yahaya advised the public to seek advice from the nearest police station before making any investment to avoid becoming victims of fraud.

He also reminded the public to verify bank account numbers via the link https://semakmule.rmp.gov.my/ before carrying out any transaction. — Bernama