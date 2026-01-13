KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 — Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah has voiced concern over segments of the Muslim community who appear to have lost their moral compass, becoming trapped in materialism, obsessed with status, and intoxicated by power.

His Royal Highness said that material wealth has become a new creed for certain quarters of the ummah, fuelling unhealthy rivalry, ethical breaches, and a loss of humanity, as integrity is sacrificed in the pursuit of material gain.

Sultan Nazrin, who also chairs the National Council for Islamic Religious Affairs (MKI), said integrity is sacrificed in the pursuit of worldly gain, with bribery to secure allegiance and slander to destroy rivals, where humanity appears to regress into a new age of ignorance, enslaved to power other than the Divine.

“Positions and power are, in truth, tests of faith and God-consciousness. When positions and power are not accompanied by faith and God-consciousness, they can erode devotion to the Oneness of Allah, shifting obedience away from divine command towards human decree.

“Allah’s declaration in verses 51 and 52 of Surah An-Nahl must serve as our compass in navigating the vast ocean of life. Reflect deeply, for position and power are at once divine gifts and profound trials,” Sultan Nazrin said at the 74th MKI meeting here today.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was also in attendance.

Also present were Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Dr Zulkifli Hasan and his deputy Marhamah Rosli, as well as Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar and the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) director-general Datuk Dr Sirajuddin Suhaimee.

Sultan Nazrin said Islamic institutions are not immune to negative perceptions when weaknesses in governance or lapses in integrity arise among those entrusted with their leadership.

The Ruler said institutions that embody excellence and integrity are able not only to uplift the ummah, but also correct misconceptions about Islam, strengthen its message, and foster a positive and dignified image of the faith.

Sultan Nazrin stressed that those entrusted with leading Islamic institutions must possess integrity beyond question, think proactively, innovate boldly, work dynamically, and have the courage to cross new frontiers in pursuit of the greater good.

At a time when society is increasingly ensnared by the pursuit of outwardly success, often at the expense of moral integrity, spiritual purity, manners and religious obligations, Sultan Nazrin emphasised that the courage to uphold truth must be instilled from the earliest stages of life.

His Royal Highness stressed that Islam upholds an educational philosophy that prioritises inner strength and balance, nurturing holistic individuals who develop intellectually, emotionally, spiritually and physically, adding that academic excellence alone is insufficient if it is not guided by a clear moral compass, sound character, proper conduct, faith and piety.

“The pure spirit and noble purpose of education must be revived and given precedence in striving to guide the nation onto the right path, so that it may flourish as a territory fair and happy.

“The members of the MKI, representing diverse constituencies within this consultative council, must unite in word and in deed. Central to this endeavour is a steadfast commitment to the educational agenda of the ummah, with priority given to nurturing and guiding the community towards becoming true Muslims,” said His Royal Highness. — Bernama