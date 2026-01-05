PUTRAJAYA, Jan 5 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has directed all ministries to ensure small-scale projects are implemented immediately and identified as early as next month.

Anwar, who is also finance minister, said the projects include rural roads, construction of quarters and repairs to dilapidated clinics.

He said direct contractor appointments will be allowed for projects worth up to RM200,000, while quotations may be used for projects valued at up to RM1 million.

To speed up implementation, Anwar said the government had issued the general expenditure warrant for this year earlier than usual, in December 2025, compared with the previous practice of March or April.

“The government has allocated RM2.4 billion for small projects involving G1 to G4 contractors, most of whom are Bumiputera contractors... Implementation must begin immediately at the state and district levels, and all processes must be expedited,” he said in his 2026 New Year Message at the Prime Minister’s Department monthly assembly here today.

Present were Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, Transport Minister Anthony Loke, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar and Public Service director-general (KPPA) Tan Sri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz. — Bernama