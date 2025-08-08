KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — Armed robbers took an estimated RM300,000 worth of valuables after breaking into the home of a key witness in the corruption trial involving former finance minister Lim Guan Eng.

The robbery took place on Wednesday at a residence along Jalan Bukit Gasing and involved several suspects wielding machetes.

Petaling Jaya district police chief Assistant Commissioner Shahrulnizam Ja'afar said investigators are currently reviewing CCTV footage to identify those responsible, Berita Harian reported.

He confirmed that police are collecting surveillance recordings from both the victim's home and surrounding areas to assist the investigation.

"The victim informed us that the value of the stolen items is at least RM300,000," he told reporters today.

Shahrulnizam previously said the incident was a "clear-cut" case of robbery, following suspicions of intimidation due to the victim being a prosecution witness.

Despite this, lawyers for Datuk Seri G Gnanaraja have said they will apply for official protection under the witness protection programme.

Lim's lawyers previously criticised attempts to link the robbery to Lim's case, calling these baseless and prejudicial.

Lim, who is the DAP adviser, is facing multiple corruption charges related to the Penang Undersea Tunnel project at the Sessions Court.

He is accused of soliciting a 10 per cent cut of company profits from Consortium Zenith Construction Sdn Bhd's director and receiving RM3.3 million, as well as involvement in the disposal of two state land plots linked to the project.