KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — Industry players are warning the government against rushing the Gig Workers Bill through Parliament this month, saying the legislation should not proceed without first establishing a dedicated commission to oversee the sector.

Wan Agyl Wan Hassan, managing partner at think tank MYmobility, questioned the urgency and called for the immediate establishment of the Malaysia Gig Economy Commission (SEGiM) to lead regulation and policy development.

He argued that pushing the Bill ahead of SEGiM’s formation is “putting the cart before the horse” and risks introducing a flawed framework that fails to reflect the industry’s realities, Scoop reported.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi recently announced the first reading of the Bill will take place on August 14, with a second reading and debate scheduled on August 26.

Human Resources Minister Steven Sim said the Bill, developed after consultations with over 3,000 workers, is intended to offer social protection to 1.12 million gig workers and has received positive feedback internationally.

Some platform operators remain uneasy, however, saying the Bill’s content has not been shared and appears disconnected from day-to-day operational challenges.

Rahman Hussin, head of business development at Kiddocare, urged the government to release the Regulatory Impact Analysis (RIA), saying businesses need clarity on compliance costs and the feasibility of implementing mandatory Perkeso deductions.

Jalludin Abu Hassan, director of rural-focused Halo Delivery, echoed concerns over financial strain, warning that high compliance costs could force smaller firms to shut down and leave the market dominated by large corporations.