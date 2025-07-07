KUCHING, July 7 — The proposal to increase the number of elected representatives in the State Legislative Assembly from 82 to 99 is “not only untimely, but unfair, unnecessary and politically motivated,” said Violet Yong (DAP-Pending).

Yong argued that the move fails to address pressing issues faced by the rakyat, such as high cost of living, poor infrastructure and lack of basic amenities.

“At a time when many Sarawakians are struggling with the rising cost of living, inadequate roads, no electricity, no clean water supply, and poor access to basic services, the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government has chosen to prioritise adding more politicians instead of addressing the people’s real needs,” she said during the debate on Dewan Undangan Negeri (Composition of Membership) Bill, 2025 today.

Yong further questioned the justification for the increase, noting that while voter numbers had grown significantly due to automatic voter registration and Undi18, the surge was concentrated in urban and semi-urban areas.

“But does this justify a sudden 20 per cent jump in state seats? The answer is a resounding no, because the increase in voters is not evenly spread

“It is concentrated in urban and semi-urban areas, where people are migrating for jobs, education, and opportunities. Yet, this Bill does absolutely nothing to address their underrepresentation,” she said.

Yong accused the government of manipulating the system under the guise of ‘representation,’ claiming that the proposal “once again favours rural areas” rather than redrawing boundaries to reflect demographic realities, a move she called illogical and unfair.

She also raised concerns about unequal voter representation across constituencies.

“In my own constituency, Pending, there are nearly 30,000 voters. Gedong, a rural seat, has less than 10,000. Yet both elect one ADUN (state assemblyperson),” she said.

Yong claimed the seat expansion was politically driven, noting that during the redelineation exercise in 2015, most new seats went to Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), a pattern she believes is likely to repeat.

“Let’s call it what it is: GPS is adding new seats only where it can win, not where they’re actually needed based on voter numbers. This is gerrymandering dressed up as reform,” she said.

She also warned of the financial burden, saying millions would be spent on salaries, facilities and operations while many rural communities still lack clean water and electricity.

Yong concluded by questioning the silence of Sarawak’s GPS federal ministers on the matter and called for more meaningful reforms.

“What have our five federal ministers from Sarawak GPS done in Parliament to fight for more parliamentary seats for Sarawak? Why is there no visible push from them to demand what is rightfully ours?” she asked. — The Borneo Post