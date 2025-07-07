RIO DE JANEIRO, July 7 — The government is committed to strengthening Malaysia’s aviation industry ecosystem and is ready to assist investors towards that.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said this will be achieved through investor-friendly policies, the development of local talent, and high-impact technology collaboration. He stated that this aligns with the aspiration of making Malaysia a leading aerospace hub in the Asean region, with a highly skilled workforce and a strong, competitive industrial ecosystem.

He said this in a statement after holding a meeting with the president and CEO of Brazilian aircraft manufacturer Embraer, Francisco Gomes Neto, here today. The meeting was held to discuss strategic investment opportunities in Malaysia, said Anwar, who is in town for the Brics Leaders’ Summit.

Regarding the meeting, Anwar, who is also finance minister, said discussions touched on Embraer’s potential investment in Malaysia, including collaborations with Malaysian airlines. “I emphasised the Madani Government’s commitment to strengthening the aviation industry ecosystem,” he added.

Malaysia also welcomes Embraer’s involvement in the development of maintenance centres, pilot training, supply chains, and low-carbon aircraft innovation, in line with the Madani Economy framework and the National Aerospace Industry Blueprint 2030.

Anwar said he also appreciated Embraer’s interest in enhancing cooperation in the defence sector, which could improve the air mobility capabilities of the Malaysian Armed Forces.

“The government is committed to ensuring that all forms of cooperation are translated into high-value job opportunities, technology transfer, and inclusive economic growth for the people of Malaysia,” he added.

A global aerospace company headquartered in Brazil, Embraer has businesses in commercial and executive aviation, defence and security, and agricultural aviation. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets aircraft and systems, providing services and after-sales support to customers.

Since it was founded in 1969, Embraer has delivered more than 9,000 aircraft.

Also present at the meeting were Embraer global vice president of institutional relations, Jose Serrador Neto, and senior vice president and head of region for Asia Pacific, Raul Villaron.

The prime minister was accompanied by Transport Minister Anthony Loke and Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz at the meeting. — Bernama