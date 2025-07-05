KUALA LUMPUR, July 5 — Deputy Director-General of Education (Professionalism Development Sector) Dr Mohd Azam Ahmad has been appointed as the new Director-General of Education, effective July 7.

He replaces Datuk Azman Adnan who will go on mandatory retirement effective today.

Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar, in a statement yesterday, said he is confident that with over 35 years of experience in the education sector, Mohd Azam will be able to further strengthen the country’s education system and drive it towards greater excellence.

“This appointment is also in line with the nation’s aspiration to uphold education based on Madani values, for the progress of the country and the holistic development of Malaysian children. Congratulations and best wishes in fulfilling this responsibility,” he said.

Mohd Azam began his career in public service on March 1, 1989, as an education service officer (PPP).

He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Malay Language, a Master’s Degree in Linguistics, and a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Strategic Communication from the Universiti Malaya. — Bernama