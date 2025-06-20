IPOH, June 20 — The home of Larut MP Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin’s in-laws in Kampung Sungai Rapat Tambahan here reportedly experienced a power outage before it caught fire last night.

The blaze claimed the life of Hamzah’s mother-in-law, Datin Salmiah Nyak Matt, 84, while her husband, Datuk Abdul Ghani Ngah, 83, suffered from breathing difficulties.

Their son, Ahmad Ikhwan, 57, said his youngest sibling, who lives at the house, told him the incident occurred at about 9.15pm.

“My brother went out to check on the neighbours, thinking there was a blackout in the whole area, but there wasn’t.

“Then he saw thick smoke coming out of mum’s room. He rushed back in and saw the room was already filled with smoke,” he told reporters here today.

Ahmad Ikhwan said his father is currently receiving treatment at Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital (HRPB) here.

He added that his mother’s remains will be buried at the Kampung Rapat Jaya Muslim cemetery after funeral prayers at Masjid Jamek Kampung Melayu Sungai Rapat today.

Meanwhile, Hamzah was seen arriving at the HRPB Forensics Department with his wife, Datin Seri Norashikin Abdul Ghani, before accompanying the hearse to the mosque.

Earlier, Ipoh police chief ACP Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said the police received an emergency call at 9.19pm and confirmed that the fire involved a two-storey house.

The incident involved six individuals, four of whom, aged between 18 and 49, escaped unharmed. — Bernama