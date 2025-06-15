BANDAR PERMAISURI, June 15 — A 59-year-old man wanted for breaching police supervision conditions was found in a weakened state by the roadside in Kampung Nyatoh here this morning, before dying on the way to hospital.

Setiu police chief Supt Mohd Zain Mat Dris said the man was spotted by three policemen who happened to be passing through the area.

“He was sitting by the roadside, weak and disoriented, dressed only in a sarong and a red towel, without a shirt.

“The man was immediately taken to the Emergency Unit of Setiu Hospital, but he was pronounced dead on the way by the attending medical officer,” he said in a statement.

Mohd Zain said the man, originally from Raub, Pahang, suffered from chronic asthma and diabetes, and was also a registered person with mental disabilities (PwD).

Police found no signs of foul play, and the case has been classified as a sudden death.

The deceased had been placed under a police supervision order (OPP) at the Penarik Police Station for one year starting April 11, but had failed to report as required since June 6.

“Previous attempts to locate him were unsuccessful until his discovery this morning,” Mohd Zain added. — Bernama