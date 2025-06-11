KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today recorded the statement of an individual with the title “Tan Sri” for six hours in connection with the investigation into the alleged misappropriation of sukuk funds for the construction of a highway in the Klang Valley.

MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said the process of recording the statement, which began at about 9am, ended at 3pm and will continue tomorrow.

He said that due to the Tan Sri’s health condition, the process of recording the statement was conducted at his house in the Klang Valley.

“So far, MACC has recorded statements from 52 witnesses, including the Tan Sri and his family members...the same process will continue tomorrow,” Azam said when contacted today.

Meanwhile, it was reported that the MACC also conducted a raid at the Tan Sri’s residence in Melaka, but nothing was seized or confiscated.

Previously, it was reported that the MACC seized various assets, including handbags, jewellery, luxury vehicles, watches, cash, and a luxury residence, estimated at approximately RM32 million, believed to belong to a highway concessionaire with the title Tan Sri. — Bernama