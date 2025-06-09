KUCHING, June 9 — The driver of a palm oil tanker sustained minor injuries after the vehicle crashed near Jalan Setia Raja here this morning.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) dispatched a team from Tabuan Jaya fire station after receiving a call at 10.31am.

Firefighters and police are currently at the scene assessing the situation, while the driver has been taken to the Sarawak General Hospital for treatment.

It was observed that palm oil from the tanker had spilled to the roadside ditch.

“No rescue operation was conducted as the oil spill was on a grassy roadside and does not pose any hazard to motorists.

“Firefighters only conducted safety surveillance at the scene,” Bomba said. — The Borneo Post