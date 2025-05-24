JOHOR BARU, May 23 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim yesterday vowed to better balance his dual responsibilities of leading national development and strengthening Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR).

Anwar, who is PKR president, said starting next month, he will dedicate one day each week specifically to focus on party affairs, including efforts to consolidate PKR’s grassroots strength at the division level.

He said the move is also aimed at strengthening collaboration among parties within the Madani Government.

“(Previously), I was overwhelmed by the responsibilities of my new role (as Prime Minister). I aspire to see Malaysia rise and become a great nation in the coming years, so I have to focus intensely on national matters.

“To the Central Leadership Council (MPP), I apologise because over nearly three years as Prime Minister, I have paid the least attention to party matters. Was that the right decision? Certainly not,” he said.

Anwar called on PKR members to reunite and strengthen party solidarity following the conclusion of its central leadership election yesterday night.

Delivering his policy speech at the PKR 2024/2025 National Congress at the Persada Johor International Convention Centre here, Anwar urged party members to move forward with unity, regardless of the election outcome.

“I call on all comrades to foster unity. Do not assume that those who win should monopolise everything, or that those who lose are defeated entirely. Learn from weaknesses, use your experience and continue contributing meaningfully to the party,” he said.

Anwar also advised members to speak with wisdom and maintain decorum when offering criticism, stressing the importance of respectful discourse.

Meanwhile, the prime minister underscored the need to strengthen ties among component parties within the Madani Government.

“The nation stands to lose if divisions emerge within the governing coalition,” he added. — Bernama