KUALA LUMPUR, May 22 — Four members of the Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) remain in intensive care following a recent road accident, with three being treated at Teluk Intan Hospital and one at Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital (HRPB) in Ipoh.

The officers currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Teluk Intan Hospital are Corporal Haslizal Mohd Ali, 44; Sergeant Mazlan Mat, 50; and Corporal Mohd Izwan Ishak, 39. Corporal Syed Isfan Syed Mohammad, 32, is being treated at the ICU in HRPB, Ipoh.

Hilir Perak District Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Bakri Zainal Abidin told Harian Metro that the most recent officer discharged from Teluk Intan Hospital was Sergeant Mohd Parih Ali, 44, at 6.30pm on Tuesday.

“As of this morning (Wednesday), three officers remain in the ICU at Teluk Intan Hospital, and one at HRPB. I pray for their full recovery. Doctors have reported positive developments.

“They are now conscious, stable, and breathing with oxygen support. This was described as a positive sign. Most of their injuries were caused by the impact of the accident.

“Full recovery may take time, but the Hilir Perak District Police Headquarters remains committed to ensuring the welfare of the victims’ families.

“This is why we have been conducting regular hospital visits to meet with the families, identify their needs, and provide welfare support,” he reportedly said after attending a special assembly at the Hilir Perak District Police Headquarters, where he presented 75 certificates of appreciation to those involved in managing the incident.

The first officer to be discharged was Corporal Nizam Tarmizi, 38, on the day of the incident, followed by Lance Corporal Muhammad Aniq Taufiq Rozi, 26, on May 14; Corporal Mohd Harrisul Ikhsan Mohd Mahabudin, 39, on May 16; and Corporal Mohammad Zulnaidi Muhammad Zulkifli, 34, on May 17.

Bakri added that senior police leadership have also made visits to the victims and their families to offer moral support.