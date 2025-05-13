MELAKA, May 13 — The mother of a 22-month-old baby girl who suffered a seizure after allegedly waiting nearly 11 hours for treatment at Melaka Hospital reportedly said she has accepted the apology offered by representatives who visited them in the ward yesterday.

Siti Aishah Rahim, 27, was quoted by Utusan Malaysia saying the ordeal was deeply distressing, and only hoped that the incident would serve as a lesson so that no other patients, especially children, would have to endure a similar situation.

“We always see other people’s cases online, but never imagined it would happen to our own child. It’s truly heartbreaking and disappointing, but what’s done is done,” she reportedly said.

“This morning, the hospital team came to meet my husband and me in the ward. They apologised, said they would investigate and rectify the mistakes made, and we accepted their apology with an open heart.”

She added that her daughter is still under close observation as her body temperature remains unstable and she has also contracted a virus, which requires continued treatment.

Siti Aishah said she is now taking extra precautions, including avoiding crowded areas and resuming the use of face masks to protect her child.

“The doctor warned us that once a child has had a seizure, there’s a risk it could happen again if there’s a high fever. So I hope other parents will also be more cautious, especially with young children.”

Yesterday, Melaka Executive Councillor for Health, Human Resources and Unity, Datuk Ngwe Hee Sem had directed the State Health Department to investigate the incident.

Siti Aishah had written on Facebook that she and her mother arrived at the Emergency and Trauma Department of Melaka Hospital at 2.30pm on Saturday after her eldest child, Siti Farha Adelia Mohd Firdaus, suddenly developed a high fever.

She claimed that upon arrival, a nurse only took a blood sample and then left them waiting as her daughter’s temperature rose to 40 degrees Celsius.