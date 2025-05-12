TAWAU, May 12 – Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) has reportedly said it is open to working with other political coalitions, including Pakatan Harapan (PH), if such cooperation promotes political stability and benefits the people.

Its chairman Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor was quoted saying any decision on political partnerships would be made by the coalition’s Supreme Council and must reflect the sentiments and aspirations of the state’s people.

“We agreed on the need for cooperation to ensure continued progress and development,” Hajiji was quoted saying by New Straits Times, referring to the meeting with PH chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim yesterday.

“We respect the partnership and the advice to create political stability, because with stability, we can move forward and implement development programmes.”

He added, “In terms of cooperation, we have no issues. The state government, along with us, consists of GRS and Pakatan Harapan.”

Anwar had reportedly said he would leave it to GRS to decide on possible cooperation with Barisan Nasional (BN).

Hajiji reiterated that any political understanding must align with the wishes of Sabahans to ensure effective and harmonious cooperation.

“We need to consider the sentiments and aspirations of our people to establish a political understanding that will move us forward,” he said.

On Friday, PH secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail and Unity Government Secretariat chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki announced in a joint statement that PH and BN had agreed to work together in facing the next Sabah state election.

Following the announcement, Hajiji said GRS would contest the election independently if the Peninsular-based coalitions proceed with their alliance.

Sabah Umno chief Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin has since said formal seat negotiations with PH had yet to begin, with only initial discussions taking place.

He also noted that both Sabah BN and PH were open to working with the ruling GRS, though he cautioned that the arrangement might not meet GRS’s expectations regarding seat allocations.



