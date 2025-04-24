PORT KLANG, April 24 — The Transport Ministry will begin using port infrastructure as an additional enforcement measure against overloaded heavy vehicles, starting July 1.

Minister Anthony Loke said the current method, which involves Road Transport Department (JPJ) enforcement personnel stopping vehicles and escorting them to weigh stations, limits the number of inspections that can be carried out.

As an initial step, the enhanced enforcement will be implemented at all federal ports in Peninsular Malaysia to improve road safety.

“On Nov 25, 2024, I chaired the National Logistics Task Force (NLTF) meeting and informed industry players to prepare for stricter measures, especially on overloading, to protect road users,” he said.

He was speaking at a press conference after launching the Car Carrier Truck Driver Training Programme for Electric Vehicle (EV) Handling in Port Klang here today.

He said for import transactions, the system will automatically reject bookings if the load exceeds the Gross Vehicle Combination Weight, preventing vehicles from entering the port to collect cargo.

For exports, vehicles will be weighed at the port entry points and will be denied access if found to be overloaded.

“Further details on this policy will be announced by the respective Port Authorities,” he said.

Loke acknowledged that the stricter rules may lead to increased costs for service providers, but emphasised the need to address a long-standing road safety issue.

“Many consignees or exporters try to maximise loads in a single container. Once the new rules take effect, this will no longer be allowed. Costs may rise slightly, but it is a necessary step for safety.

“Road accidents involving heavy vehicles occur frequently, and overloading is a major cause. This must be tackled, even if some parties are unhappy, because safety must come first,” he said.

On enforcement involving vehicles from other industrial areas such as timber mills, Loke said a separate strategy is being developed. — Bernama