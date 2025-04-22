ANKARA, April 22 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof began his official working visit to Turkiye by paying a courtesy call on Turkiye Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz at the Presidential Complex here on Tuesday.

The arrival of Fadillah, who is also Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation, at 10 am local time (3 pm Malaysian time) was received personally by Yilmaz.

During the one-hour meeting, Fadillah was accompanied by Malaysian Ambassador to Turkiye Sazali Mustafa Kamal and deputy secretary-general (energy) of the Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation (PETRA) Mareena Mahpudz.

Representing the Turkish side were Foreign Affairs Deputy Minister Berris Ekinci, Energy and Natural Resources Deputy Minister Ahmet Berat Conkar, economic coordinator to the Turkiye Vice President Ahmet Oguz Sarica, and Foreign Affairs Advisor to the Vice President Ebubekir Dursun.

The Deputy Prime Minister arrived here on Monday for an official working visit starting today until tomorrow. The visit is a follow-up to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s official visit to Malaysia on Feb 10 and 11.

Fadillah later paid a courtesy call on Turkiye’s Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar to explore potential cooperation in the field of energy transition following the exchange of letters of intent between the governments of Malaysia and Turkiye.

Also in attendance was Tenaga Nasional Bhd chief new energy officer Mohd Zarihi Mohd Hashim.

As part of his itinerary, the Deputy Prime Minister is scheduled to visit the GEAS Company in Istanbul on Wednesday to explore potential cooperation that can be implemented in this strategic field.

Turkiye is one of the largest countries in renewable energy production in Europe and worldwide, with the ability to generate more than 50 per cent of its electricity capacity from clean energy sources, such as solar, hydroelectric, and geothermal, according to PETRA.

After completing his visit to Turkiye, Fadillah will lead the Malaysian delegation to participate in the Summit on the Future of Energy Security from April 24-25 in London, organised by the International Energy Agency (IEA) and the United Kingdom (UK) government.

The international summit will bring together global leaders, policymakers, and energy stakeholders to discuss pressing issues concerning energy security, supply stability, geopolitical challenges, and technological advancements.

High-profile participants include UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero Ed Miliband, and IEA executive director Dr Fatih Birol.

According to PETRA, the main focus of the summit will be on the security of energy sources and supply, including mapping the energy security landscape, as well as identifying risks, opportunities and actions in ensuring the security of energy sources and supply.

PETRA said that through the summit, the Malaysia’s existing policies and direction, especially regarding the Energy Transition Roadmap, along with its efforts and commitment to implementing energy generation using clean fuel sources and green technology in the future, will be highlighted.

In addition, the bilateral relationship between Malaysia and the UK will be strengthened through exploring potential collaboration and cooperation, particularly in policy formulation, regulation and legislation, as well as understanding the challenges and best solutions to ensure the security and reliability of energy supply.

Fadillah will also hold bilateral discussions with Energy Ministers and heads of international energy organisations.

This opportunity will be best utilised to promote Malaysia as an investment destination and provide opportunities for various stakeholders to gain clarity on the country’s policies and direction, particularly in developing the energy sector and low-carbon technology to support the country’s energy transition aspirations.

The Deputy Prime Minister will also meet with the Malaysian diaspora in the UK on Friday. — Bernama