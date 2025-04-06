KOTA KINABALU, April 6 — Anyone responsible for decapitating Borneo pygmy elephants in Sabah will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, says Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment (KepKAS) Datuk Christina Liew.

She said her ministry expresses deep concern over discovery of a decapitated Borneo pygmy elephant in Tawau recently which was confirmed by Sabah Wildlife Department director Mohd Soffian Abu Bakar.

Liew said this marks the second incident within a short span of time, indicating a potential pattern of illegal poaching activities in the state.

“The Sabah Wildllife Department has launched an immediate investigation into the incident. Any acts of cruelty and poaching against Sabah’s protected wildlife will not be tolerated. We will leave no stones unturned in our effort to ensure that the perpetrators are identified, prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, and held accountable,” she said in a statement here today.

She said, enhanced enforcement measures, including joint operations and roadblock with other security agencies, are being carried out at key locations to deter further illegal activities.

Liew also stressed that the latest incident underscores the urgent need for continued vigilance and cooperation between sate and federal enforcement agencies, local communities, and the public.

“We (KepKAS) call on all parties to share any information that may assist in the investigation and to remain committed to safeguarding Sabah’s unique biodiversity,” she said

The minister said, with an estimated population of only 1,500 to 2,000 of the species remaining in the wild, each loss is a serious setback to the ongoing efforts to protect and preserve this endangered species.

She said the Borneo pygmy elephant is a fully protected species under the Sabah Wildlife Conservation Enactment 1997, and any offence committed against this species carries severe penalties, including substantial fines and imprisonment. — Bernama