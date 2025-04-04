KUALA LUMPUR, April 4 — A strategic partnership with global technology companies such as Intel Corporation should be continued and enhanced from time to time, in line with technological advancements and the country’s economic situation, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The Prime Minister made this statement on his official Facebook page after receiving a courtesy visit from an Intel delegation led by executive vice president and chief technology and operations officer of Intel Foundry, Dr. Naga Chandrasekaran, earlier today.

Intel is a US tech giant that was an early investor in Malaysia’s semiconductor industry.

“In this meeting, Intel expressed its appreciation for the continued support from the Malaysian government,” Anwar said.

He added that the Intel delegation also informed him about the progress of their new facility under construction in Malaysia, which involves an investment of RM2.4 billion.

“This initiative will further enhance Intel Malaysia’s operational capabilities as a leader in the semiconductor industry in the region,” he said.

In terms of talent development, Anwar noted that Intel continues to train the local workforce, including 250 people currently undergoing training at the company’s facility.

“I highly appreciate the confidence and commitment of investors like Intel which make Malaysia a long-term investment destination,” he said. — Bernama