KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — Police have arrested a food vendor suspected of possessing child and adult sexual materials in a joint operation with foreign authorities in Kuching yesterday.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Sexual, Women and Children’s Division (D11) principal assistant director SAC Siti Kamsiah Hassan said the arrest of the 36-year-old man led to the discovery of various child and adult sexual abuse materials on his phone.

“During questioning, the man claimed he kept the materials for personal pleasure.

“Investigations also found that the sexual materials on the mobile phone did not involve local children,” she said in a statement today.

The case is being investigated under Section 10 of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017. — Bernama

* If you are experiencing sexual violence, the following hotlines offer free and confidential support: Talian Kasih at 15999 or WhatsApp 019-2615999 (24/7); All Women’s Action Society at 016-2374221/016-2284221 (9.30am-5.30pm); and Women’s Aid Organisation (WAO) at 03-30008858 or SMS/WhatsApp TINA 018-9888058 (24/7)

* If you suspect child abuse, call the following hotlines for free and confidential support: Talian Kasih at 15999 or WhatsApp 019-2615999 (24/7); Talian BuddyBear at 1800-18-2327(BEAR) (noon-midnight daily); and One Crisis Centre (24/7) Wilayah Persekutuan at 03-26155555 (Kuala Lumpur General Hospital), 03-61454333 (Sungai Buloh Hospital) or 03-83124200 (Putrajaya Hospital).



