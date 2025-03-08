JOHOR BARU, March 8 — A 63-year-old fugitive was shot dead in an exchange of gunfire with police at Jalan Persiaran Bumi Hijau, Taman Molek, Johor Baru, earlier today.

According to Johor Johor Police Chief Datuk M. Kumar, the incident occurred around 3.10am when officers from the Special Investigation Unit (D9) chanced upon the man while conducting a patrol.

“The suspect suddenly fired several shots at the police raid team, forcing officers to return fire in self-defence,” said

Police recovered a Smith & Wesson pistol, four live bullets, and two spent shell casings from the scene.

A background check revealed the suspect had 14 prior criminal and drug-related records, including outstanding arrest warrants.

He also had previous offences under the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971 and the Arms Act 1960.

The case is being investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder and Section 3 of the Firearms Act.

Authorities urged the public to report criminal activities via the Johor police hotline at 019-2792095 or the operations room at 07-2212999.