SANDAKAN, Feb 15 — Sandakan Member of Parliament Vivian Wong Shir Yee tied the knot with her sweetheart Lue King Chiew in a ceremony at St Michael’s Anglican Church here yesterday.

The event was attended by the couple’s family and close friends, including Seputeh MP Teresa Kok, who is also DAP national vice-chairman, as well as media personnel and members of the public.

Wong expressed her heartfelt gratitude to everyone who gathered to celebrate the special occasion.

Earlier, the Sandakan MP shared on social media that she and her partner registered their marriage last Wednesday (February 12) in conjunction with Chap Goh Mei.

In her post, Wong shared that the marriage registration was officiated by marriage registrar Datuk Tony Liew JP at the Sandakan Chinese Chamber of Commerce.

The couple’s reception will be held today and tomorrow.

Representing DAP, Wong has served as the Sandakan MP for two terms. In the 15th General Election in 2022, she defended her seat with a majority of 11,031 votes in a six-cornered contest. — Bernama