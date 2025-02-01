KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 1 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is actively conducting intelligence operations to detect whether there are other electronic cigarette (vape) smuggling syndicates.

MACC Deputy Chief Commissioner (Operations) Datuk Seri Ahmad Khusairi Yahaya did not rule out the possibility of syndicates operating at other entry points and said that investigations are ongoing following the recent success of the commission in dismantling a vape smuggling syndicate at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Cargo Hub through Ops Airways.

“At the moment, there are no new arrests. However, some Customs officers are currently on MACC’s radar.

“The intelligence division is conducting further investigations to identify all suspects involved,” he told Bernama today.

Recently, MACC busted a vape smuggling syndicate at KLIA Cargo Hub after arresting 14 individuals, including six Customs officers, suspected of colluding in the illegal operation.

The syndicate was uncovered through Ops Airways, which led to the arrest of all the male suspects, aged between 20 and 60, in raids around KLIA and Putrajaya. The smuggling operation resulted in an estimated tax revenue loss of RM8 million to the country. — Bernama