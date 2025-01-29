KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29 — One man was killed and four others sustained minor injuries after trespassing onto the Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) railway tracks between Teluk Pulai and Klang yesterday.

KTMB, in a statement last night, said that KTM Komuter operations were delayed for over an hour yesterday morning after a train collided with the trespassers at Kilometre 34.734.

According to the statement, the incident at 6.39 am involved a KTM Komuter train from Jalan Kastam station carrying 200 passengers.

The injured victims were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

“Following the incident, the train sustained damage, causing a delay of over 60 minutes. A backup locomotive was dispatched to tow the commuter train to allow for the removal of the body, enabling train services to resume normal operations.

“Passengers were transported to Klang station, accompanied by auxiliary policemen and KTMB staff, to board shuttle buses at the station to Subang Jaya station to continue their journey,” read the statement.

In the same statement, KTMB chief operating officer Mohd Zain Mat Taha stressed that railway tracks are restricted areas, and trespassers could face a fine of up to RM500 under Section 126 of the Land Public Transport Act 2010. — Bernama