SIBU, Oct 20 — Police are on the hunt for five men following an armed robbery at a grocery store in Jalan Meruton/Merudu in Sarikei early Friday.

Sarikei police chief Supt Aswandy Anis said the incident, which occurred around 4.15am, saw the robbers escape with RM3,500 worth of items.

“At the time, a male cashier was manning the front counter when five armed men, who wore masks or had their faces covered with cloth, rushed into the store.

“One of the robbers placed a machete against the victim’s neck and pushed him under the counter, before the group proceeded to ransack the premises,” he said in a statement, adding that the suspects then fled the scene in a Honda vehicle.

Aswandy said as it was still dark, the cashier was unable to get a good look at the getaway vehicle’s licence plate number.

“The case is being investigated under Section 395/397 of the Penal Code, and urged anyone with the relevant information to contact investigating officer Insp Muhamad Helmi on 013-378 7194.”

Footage of the robbery, taken from the store’s closed-circuit television (CCTV), had earlier gone viral on social media. — The Borneo Post