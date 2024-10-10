MIRI Oct 10 — The Sarawak government will have a tailored tourism development plan for Miri and Niah town following the Niah National Park’s Unesco recognition, said Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg.

Any infrastructure development plan, he said, will not be carried out at the site of the national park and this is in support of the United Nations Education, Scientific and Cultural Organisation’s (Unesco) conservation requirement.

“We cannot develop (any facilities upgrading works) at the site as it must be preserved in its natural state. However, we can develop the areas extending the reach of the national park, such as Miri, Beraya, Lambir, up to Niah.

“Safety facilities such as lighting and walkways are, however, allowed within the heritage site,” he said in a press conference after officiating the Miri Smart Bus service at the central bus terminal here today.

With the completion of the Miri Sentral Bus terminal and the acquisition of MASwings in the near future; Abang Johari said these would further boost the city’s tourism potential, being the gateway to the Mulu and Niah National Parks.

On top of that, he said a road construction project linking Marudi to Long Terawan will begin in 2025, after the completion of the Marudi Bridge by this year’s end.

He said this road project to Long Terawan will ease travel access to the Mulu National Park, as well as connect the areas in Long Lama, Limbang where the Gunung Buda National Park is located.

The new road, he added, will be connected to the Pan Borneo Highway, passing through the neighbouring country Brunei Darussalam.

Meanwhile, on the Miri Smart Bus service, he said this initiative aligned with the Miri Smart City plan and the free service was part of the government’s efforts to help the people beat the rising cost of living.

When asked if this smart bus service would be expanded to other urban areas, he said the state government is considering this, in particular to the Sibu area where it can only be done after the completion of the Bukit Assek redevelopment projects.

Meanwhile, state Transport Minister Datuk Seri Lee Kim Shin thanked the Premier and the Gabungan Parti Sarawak government for providing free bus service to the Miri community.

According to Lee, the operator — Miri City Bus Sdn Bhd, had purchased 14 units of new Euro 3 Volvo City smart buses, equipped with disabled-friendly features, Global Positioning System (GPS) tracking device, black box, and Bus Signal Priority (BSP) technology.

This state-of-the-art facility, said Lee, shows the government’s commitment in making public transport a viable option for all including those with disabilities, alongside its efforts to reduce carbon emissions and promote sustainability.

Also present at the event were Sarawak state secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki and other deputy ministers. — The Borneo Post