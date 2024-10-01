KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 1 — A man got into a fight with a toll collector at the Perling Toll Plaza in Johor after becoming frustrated that the ‘Touch n Go’ (TnG) card linked to his identity card could not be used, preventing him from passing through the toll barrier.

A video of the altercation, which went viral on social media platform X, shows both individuals exchanging blows before being separated by passers-by at the toll plaza on September 29.

The footage, shared by the account @update11111 on social media, shows the altercation that occurred on September 29, 2024, around 1.15pm.

In a statement, Johor Baru north district police chief Assistant Commissioner Balveer Singh Mahindar Singh, confirmed that they received a police report from both local men in their 30s at 10.11am yesterday.

This disagreement escalated into a physical struggle between the two.

Witnesses at the scene intervened to break up the fight, resulting in minor injuries to both men.

“Police investigations revealed that the incident occurred around 1.15pm the day before at the Perling Toll Plaza heading towards Iskandar Puteri.

“A 35-year-old local man approached the toll collector because he was dissatisfied that the TnG linked to his identity card could not be used, even though there was sufficient balance to pass through the toll barrier.

“A misunderstanding occurred between the toll collector and the man, leading to a struggle between them.

“People present at the scene helped to break up the fight, which resulted in both men suffering minor injuries to their bodies and faces,” he said in a statement.

He added that the case is being investigated under Section 160 of the Penal Code for causing a public disturbance, which carries a maximum penalty of six months’ imprisonment or a fine of up to RM1,000, or both.