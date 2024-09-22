GEORGE TOWN, Sept 22 — Outgoing Penang DAP chairman Chow Kon Yeow reminded its delegates to prioritise the interests of the party and the public ahead of internal elections today.

He said the delegates will be voting for the future of the party to stay relevant and to continue to lead the Penang government.

“As I hand over the leadership baton today, I want to urge all of us to put the interests of the party and the people above our own interests,” he said in what will be his last speech as the state DAP chairman at the state convention here this morning.

He said DAP has achieved much and that its members must continue to serve with dedication.

“We must be guided by the party vision and mission and respect the people,” he said.

“Do not take things for granted and stay true to the party’s struggle,” he added.

Chow has served as Penang DAP chairman for 25 years; before that, he was its secretary for eight years.

“I am glad to hand over a party that I believe is much better today than 25 years ago,” he said.

He recalled being 41 years old when he was given the responsibility to head DAP’s political struggle as an Opposition party, adding that it was “most challenging to keep the fighting spirit alive then”.

He said winning Election 2008 proved to be a watershed moment for the party, as membership and its branches exploded, from 20 to almost 300 presently.

He said that under DAP, Penang has continued to achieve impressive results as the top state for foreign direct investments, becoming an “economic powerhouse of the country” despite ongoing global challenges and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chow, who is also Penang chief minister, said the state is continuing to develop infrastructure-wise, and hopes the next phase will focus on improving the family and environmental sustainability to a level that can inspire the rest of the country.