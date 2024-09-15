KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 16 — Saifuddin Nasution Ismail has stepped down as PKR secretary-general, with former Kuantan MP Fuziah Salleh taking over.

PKR vice-president Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said Saifuddin, who also serves as home minister, will now focus on his duties as Pakatan Harapan’s secretary-general, a member of the party’s political bureau, and a member of the unity government’s leadership council.

“He has relinquished his post as PKR secretary-general, and Fuziah will succeed him,” Nik Nazmi said in a statement.

He said the change is part of several adjustments aimed at improving the party’s workflow.

Saifuddin was first appointed as PKR secretary-general in 2010. Despite losing the party’s deputy presidency to Rafizi Ramli in 2022, the former Kulim-Bandar Baharu MP was reappointed to his secretary-general role.

The party’s central leadership has also established a management committee, with Saifuddin as its adviser. The committee includes vice-president Nurul Izzah Anwar, Fuziah, treasurer-general William Leong, PKR Youth deputy chief Kamil Munim, and Wanita PKR deputy chief Juwairiya Zulkifli.

“These appointments are effective immediately,” said Nik Nazmi.

Fuziah, currently deputy domestic trade and cost of living minister, will be replaced as Pahang PKR chief by Rizal Jamin, a former banker and one of five appointed assemblymen in Pahang.

Rizal had contested the Benta state seat in Pahang during the 15th general election but lost to Umno’s Soffi Abd Razak by 1,521 votes.

Additionally, Nik Nazmi announced that former Perak PKR Youth chief Hairul Amir Sabri has taken over as head of the party’s state chapter from Tanjong Malim MP Chang Lih Kang. Chang, the science, technology and innovation minister, will continue serving as PKR vice-president