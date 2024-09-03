SEPANG, Sept 3 — The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) has ordered Malaysia Airlines Berhad (MAB) to submit a full report after one of its planes headed for Incheon Airport in Seoul, South Korea was forced to return right after taking off from Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) on September 1.

Data from flight tracking website FlightRadar24 showed that Flight MH66 departed at 11.45pm on September 1, which was already delayed from the original departure time of 11pm.

It then kept a holding pattern before landing at KLIA at 1.29am the next day.

“We are still waiting for a full report. CAAM has already asked MAS to submit a full report for them to investigate the incident,” Loke said in a short reply when asked for an update at a press conference at KLIA 2 here.

Last month, three Malaysian Airlines flight had faced incidents:

August 22 — Flight MH152 to Madinah, returned to KLIA

August 21 — Flight MH386 to Shanghai, returned to KLIA

August 20 — Flight MH128 to Melbourne, emergency stop at Alice Springs