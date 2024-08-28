KOTA KINABALU, Aug 28 — Sabah’s 28 medical social work officers (PKSP) are insufficient to meet the needs of patients requiring further intervention for optimal social functioning, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

These officers are distributed across hospitals, specialist hospitals, non-specialist hospitals and medical institutions throughout the state.

Hajiji pointed out that Sabah’s vast size and rural areas present significant challenges in accessing healthcare due to geographical factors, transportation issues and socio-economic conditions.

“With only 28 PKSP officers managing cases related to psychosocial and financial assistance for medical equipment, this number is clearly inadequate,” he said at the opening of the 27th Malaysian PKSP Conference here today.

His speech was read out by Sabah Finance Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun.

Hajiji noted that increasing medical costs are making it harder for people to access healthcare, leading to an increase in the number of patients seeking treatment at government hospitals.

This situation adds pressure on the healthcare system to provide effective and comprehensive services.

He emphasised that medical social work services are crucial for addressing the complex and evolving needs of patients, aligning with the country’s aim to develop a fair and people-centred health system.

Hajiji also stressed that PKSP officers play a vital role in building networks with government and private agencies to support poor and needy patients during treatment or rehabilitation.

“They contribute to enhancing patient health through high-quality services and should use the latest technologies to keep up with current advancements,” he said.

He expressed hope that PKSP officers will continue to seek new resources to address patient needs holistically and support the transformation of health service delivery.

He also anticipated that the 27th Malaysian PKSP Conference, themed ‘Life Harmony: Transformation of the Future Together,’ would yield beneficial outcomes for both PKSP and the people of Sabah. — Bernama