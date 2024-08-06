KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 — Malaysia’s hard work to promote the unity and togetherness of its diverse peoples has been recognised internationally, said the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah.

Sultan Nazrin said Malaysia had been hailed as a multicultural success story, and the Perak ruler was by no means alone in the belief that the country’s inclusivity, such as celebrating diversity, was integral to its continued prosperity.

“Indeed, as I have said before, and I repeat, Malaysians of all races, religions, and geographic locations need to believe beyond a shadow of a doubt that they have a place under the Malaysian sun,” Sultan Nazrin said in his address at the Regional South-east Asia Human Dignity Conference here today.

His Royal Highness said that some people were viewed as less worthy and less welcome because of their faith or skin colour, hence it must be addressed by promoting the message that all human lives are of equal value.

“In the face of hate, we must spread messages of inclusion. In the face of ignorance, we must spread knowledge. And in fear, we must spread love,” Sultan Nazrin said.

His Royal Highness said all over the world today, people of different faiths and backgrounds are deprived of human dignity, and in some countries, there are certain religious groups persecuted by the government, forced out of their homes and imprisoned.

According to Sultan Nazrin, in parts of the world which purport to be inclusive, minority populations often experience appalling, everyday degradations such as offensive graffiti on a wall near their home or an insult on their way into work because of something they wear or their skin colour.

“We must work to eradicate all of these acts of aggression, from the macro to the micro, because all of them, however small, represent an attack on human dignity itself.

“Everybody, regardless of faith and background, deserves to feel safe, respected and included, not only in their home country but wherever they travel. That, to me, is what this conference stands for everyone, everywhere,” said Sultan Nazrin.

The Perak ruler said despite human dignity being enshrined in world religions and international declarations, it is clear that the world has not realised the goal of dignity for everyone, everywhere just yet.

Commenting on the two-day conference, Sultan Nazrin said it took up that mandate to understand how to move from the vision to the reality of a world where everyone is respected and valued, no matter who they are, where they come from, or where they go.

“I wish all of you a productive and illuminating two days at this conference. I have every faith that the discussions here will contribute powerfully to the cause of human dignity for all people in all places,” the Perak ruler said.

The conference, themed “Dignity for Everyone, Everywhere”, is hosted by the Institute of Islamic Understanding Malaysia (Ikim) and the International Centre for Law and Religion Studies of Brigham Young University. — Bernama