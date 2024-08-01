KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — The Sessions Court here was today told that RM447,216.35 was deposited into two CIMB accounts belonging to former Perlis Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man in 2016 and 2017.

CIMB bank Putrajaya branch Assistant Customer Service Manager Jespall Kaur Bantha Singh, 53, said the money was deposited into Azlan’s CIMB accounts through two cheques from Aidil Travel & Tours Sdn Bhd.

“A cheque for RM224,404.40 was deposited into Azlan’s CIMB I-Wadiah current account on February 2, 2016, and a cheque for RM222,811.95 into a CIMB current account on April 3, 2017,” he said.

Jespall Kaur, who is the fourth prosecution witness, said this when reading out her witness statement on the third day of the trial of the former Bintong Assemblyman who is facing 10 charges of submitting false overseas travel claims and receiving proceeds from unlawful activities between 2013 and 2017.

When cross-examined by lawyer Burhanudeen Abdul Wahid, representing Azlan, Jespall told the court that she agreed with the lawyer that the statements of Azlan’s bank accounts that were presented in court were not original documents.

Instead, she said, they were printouts from the bank’s computer system which was a record (archive) of the original document.

“Once the account is opened by the customer, the bank will send documents to the head office to be entered into the bank’s record system (archive). Therefore, all information is authenticated,” she said.

On April 10 last year, Azlan, 65, pleaded not guilty to five charges of submitting false claims for overseas travels amounting to more than RM1.18 million, allegedly committed at the Perlis State Secretary’s Office, State Legislative Assembly Complex, Persiaran Wawasan, in Kangar, between December 2013 and December 2017.

It involved a quotation for flight tickets to London, United Kingdom, and invoices from Sri Kedawang Travel & Tours (W) Sdn Bhd and Aidil Travel & Tours Sdn Bhd.

The charges were framed under Section 18 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 which provides a prison sentence of up to 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the amount or value of the false claims or RM10,000 whichever is higher upon conviction.

Two days later (April 12), Azlan pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here to five charges of receiving money from illegal activities amounting to RM1.06 million between February 19, 2014, and December 2017.

The offence was allegedly committed at the Maybank Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman branch here, CIMB Bank Putrajaya branch and Sheraton Imperial Hotel here, between February 19, 2014, and December 2017.

The charges are framed under Section 4(1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 which is punishable under Section 4(1) of the same law.

The section provides a maximum prison sentence of 15 years and can be fined not less than five times the amount or value of the proceeds of the illegal activity or RM5 million, whichever is higher upon conviction.

The trial before Judge Azura Alwi continues on August 19. — Bernama