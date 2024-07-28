KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 — Approximately 1,926 ferry passengers were left stranded after Konsortium Ferry Line Ventures Sdn Bhd was forced to cancel eight trips between the island of Langkawi and Kuala Kedah today due to bad weather at sea.

This is the second consecutive day of ferry cancellations due to inclement conditions.

Yesterday, it was reported that 900 passengers were similarly left stranded after Konsortium Ferry Line Ventures cancelled scheduled trips between Langkawi and Kuala Kedah due to rough seas.

Its Operations Manager, Lieutenant Commander (R) Norhafiz Abdul Wahid, told national daily Sinar Harian that the ferries could not operate due to wave heights of about four metres and wind speeds of about 16 to 18 knots and emphasised that passenger safety was paramount.

“The currents around Pulau Payar are strong, so if the ferry can pass Pulau Payar, it means it’s safe to proceed with the journey.

“However, if before reaching Pulau Payar it gets hit by waves, we do not continue the journey because our ferry material is made of fibre,” he told reporters during a press conference at the Kuala Kedah Ferry Terminal today

He added that there were 1,926 affected passengers.

“The number of passengers who could not continue the Langkawi to Kuala Kedah journey is 1,030 passengers, while the number of passengers from Kuala Kedah heading to Langkawi is 896 people,” he was quoted as saying.

He also said that among the cancelled trips were the 12:30pm trip from Langkawi with 259 passengers, the 1:30pm trip from Kuala Kedah with 546 passengers, the 2:30pm trip from Langkawi with 271 passengers, and the 3:30pm trip from Kuala Kedah with 147 passengers.

“In addition, cancellations also involved the 4:30pm trip from Langkawi with 345 passengers, the 5:30pm trip from Kuala Kedah with 127 passengers, the 7pm trip with 155 passengers, and the 7:30pm trip from Kuala Kedah with 76 passengers,” he added.

However, he said that Konsortium Ferry Line Ventures had provided an additional trip option for passengers to travel from Langkawi to Kuala Perlis at 6pm.

Alternatively, passengers who wish to change their travel date and time for the following day were advised to contact the company.