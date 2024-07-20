KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — Datuk Seri Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki has told Datuk Muhammad Jailani Khamis to settle his RM100 million compensation for defecting, after the latter was announced to be a PAS member this week.

Asyraf Wajdi said the Rembia assemblyman had signed a contract and statutory declaration with Umno prior to contesting the 15th general election that would punish him if he quits the party, and would therefore be legally binding.

“There is a precedent where the High Court ordered [Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin] to pay RM10 million to PKR.

“But in BN’s contract, it’s not RM10 million, but RM100 million,” he said in a Facebook video yesterday.

Last year, the High Court ordered former Ampang MP Zuraida to pay RM10 million to PKR for breaching a bond she had signed with the party.

Her appeal was supposed to be heard this month.

In the video, Asyraf had shown the contract signed by Jailani, and said that Umno’s party constitution stipulates that a membership automatically ceases once a member joins another party, a separate coalition, or declares themselves independent.

“Umno is different from Bersatu or PAS. Our constitution was amended before the last general election,” he said, while urging Jailani to consider his options.

Earlier this week, Muhammad Jailani was announced as a PAS member after he was suspended from Umno.

PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan said the move was legal as the Melaka government had yet to implement the anti-hopping law when Muhammad Jailani made the switch.

Muhammad Jailani was first elected as Rembia assemblyman in 2018 under the Pakatan Harapan flag.

He then quit PKR in 2020 and continued as an independent member of the Melaka state legislative assembly for nine months. He joined Umno in 2021 and defended his seat under the BN ticket.