KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 — The Home Ministry (KDN) is closely collaborating with Interpol and Aseanapol in addressing issues of human trafficking and smuggling of migrants.

National Strategic Office Council for Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrant secretary Syuhaida Abdul Wahab Zen said the government cannot act alone because human trafficking and smuggling of migrants are dynamic crimes that transcend borders.

“We have engagement with Aseanapol and Interpol for cases involving investigation. We collaborate with these agencies to gather information and track our citizens, such as in the case of job scams that occurred in Hungary two years ago.

“Additionally, we have other platforms such as constructive consultation with the Bali Process on People Smuggling, Trafficking in Persons and Related Transnational Crime countries. We actively engage with the 42 member countries in different regions,” she said when appearing as a guest on Bernama TV’s Apa Khabar Malaysia programme today.

Advertisement

She said the Asean Ministerial Meeting on Transnational Crime (AMMTC) plays a role in policy formulation, while the Senior Officials Meeting on Transnational Crime (SOMTC) formulates policies involving senior officers and secretaries-general of ministries.

At the final stage, heads of Specialist Anti-trafficking Units (HSU) are responsible for information sharing.

“Malaysia is actively involved because our country is seen as forward-looking in terms of legislation, protection, and enforcement,” she said. — Bernama

Advertisement