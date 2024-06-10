PUTATAN, June 10 — The issue of national security, and that of Sabah, need to be considered in assessing the authorities’ recent actions of demolishing illegal houses in the waters of the Tun Sakaran Marine Park in Semporna, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said.

The unity government spokesman said that the humanitarian aspect was also important, but at the same time, the country could not compromise security as the islands could be misused by certain parties.

“The islands are in a position that they could be misused by parties to endanger the country and also for illegal activities such as smuggling.

“The government will continue to consider the humanitarian and security aspects and take necessary action. What we understand is that initial action was taken by the state government and we provide support from the aspect of security, surely there’s no negative impact,” he told reporters after the Putatan constituency Madani Community Get-Together event, which was also attended by Information Department director Julina Johan and Sabah Information Department director Jainisah Mohd Noor.

He did express regret over the actions of certain parties who burned the house, something he said should not have happened, and left it to the authorities to investigate and take further action.

Sabah Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Christina Liew shared on Friday that 273 illegal houses built in the waters of the marine park had been given eviction notices that were distributed from May 2 to 4, before demolition would commence.

She said that the demolition was ordered due to security factors at the district level, following the shooting incident in Teluk Darvel, Kunak and cross-border criminal activities at the illegal settlement’s location.

A video of the demolition and burning of the illegal houses, alleged to house stateless Pala’u residents, had gone viral on social media recently. — Bernama