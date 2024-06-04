JOHOR BARU, June 4 — Incentives relating to the implementation of the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) are expected to be announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim during Budget 2025.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the matter would be discussed by the Cabinet soon.

“Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi asked about the incentives in conjunction with JS-SEZ and among his requests is a tax holiday...perhaps that could be considered.

“I will convey the message to the Prime Minister tomorrow. If appropriate, he may announce the JS-SEZ incentives during the upcoming budget presentation,” he told a press conference after launching the Halal on Track@Johor programme at the Persada Johor International Convention Centre here, today.

In his speech at the event, Ahmad Zahid suggested that the country’s local halal product entrepreneurs take advantage of China’s domestic market involving a total of 1.4 billion people.

“During a recent visit to China, their Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister suggested that Malaysia’s halal products be marketed in the republic either through Fortune 500 companies or other companies.

“This is because halal products are not only suitable for the Muslim community but because their content, process and cleanliness go through scientific tests, they are also accepted by non-Muslims in the country,” he said.

Meanwhile, Onn Hafiz in his welcoming speech said that among the industries that the state and federal governments are focusing on through JS-SEZ is the halal industry.

“The agreement between Malaysia and Singapore regarding the JS-SEZ will be signed soon, expected in September this year.

“I would like to report that Johor also has Iskandar Halal Park covering an area of 4.04 hectares, with 70 per cent of it occupied by entrepreneurs, while the remaining 30 per cent will be filled. We also plan to further expand this area in the future,” he said. — Bernama