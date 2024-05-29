KANGAR, May 29 — Bones believed to be human skeletal remains were found in a mangrove forest in Jalan Batu Buaya, Kampung Wai in Kuala Perlis near here this afternoon.

Kangar district police chief ACP Yusharifuddin Mohd Yusop said his team received information from the public about the discovery of a skeleton in the area at 4.20pm.

“A thorough inspection at the location found nothing suspicious. The skeleton had broken bones in three places and (bones) believed to have been washed away or taken by animals in the forest,” he said in a statement tonight.

He said the area is a swampy one that constantly experiences daily high tides from the Sungai Wai.

He also said the initial investigation by the police did not suspect any criminal incident and the case is being classified as sudden death before further action is taken after the post-mortem is completed.

“The Kuala Perlis KPB (station police chief) and team took the skeletal remains to the Tuanku Fauziah Hospital, Kangar, for a post-mortem. The case is still under police investigation,” he added. — Bernama

