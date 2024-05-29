GEORGE TOWN, May 29 — The developer of a proposed 30-storey foreign workers’ hostel in Teluk Kumbar, Penang has withdrawn its application for planning permission for the project, the Penang legislative assembly was told today.

Local government and town and country planning committee chairman H’ng Mooi Lye said the developer, Zantalite Enterprise (M) Sdn Bhd, had withdrawn its application on May 9.

The developer submitted the application for planning permission on November 16 last year.

It was reported last November that the developer has applied to rezone the land from general housing zone, coastal reserve zone and existing road zone to general business zone.

The developer had also applied to increase the height of building from five to 30 floors for development on Lot 1435 and 1437, Mukim 9 in Teluk Kumbar.

Another foreign workers’ hostel in Teluk Kumbar by another developer is still pending the issuance of the planning permission certificate.

“The Penang Island City Council (MBPP) has approved the application for planning permission by Chong Company Sdn Bhd to build one block of 27-storey foreign workers’ hostel consisting of 512 units on Lot 1859, 1860 and 1865 at Mukim 9 in Tingkat Teluk Kumbar,” H’ng said in his winding-up speech.

He said the planning permission form is yet to be issued to Chong Company as the company is yet to fulfil all conditions set by MBPP.

He stressed that all foreign workers’ hostel projects will need to meet a list of technical conditions when the developer submits its planning permission application.

“All applications must conduct Social Impact Assessments and Traffic Impact Assessments,” he said.

He said any new foreign workers’ hostels with capacities of more than 10,000 people will need to be brought forward to the National Physical Planning Council for approval.