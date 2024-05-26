KUALA LUMPUR, May 26 — Police have opened an investigation paper in connection with the ruckus which occurred outside the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium in Cheras after the Super League football match between Kuala Lumpur City (KL City) FC and Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) yesterday.

A video clip of the incident went viral on YouTube today.

Cheras District police chief ACP Ravindar Singh Sarban Singh said the four-minute and 42-second video clip uploaded by account holder ‘Fr7 Reborn’ at 2pm today showed a group of supporters throwing objects and fireworks outside the venue when exiting the stadium after the game.

“In connection with this incident, police also received a report from a man about his car’s windscreen being broken,” he said in a statement today.

He added that efforts to track down the suspects involved are ongoing and the case is being investigated under Section 427 of the Penal Code.

Ravindar Singh advised the public not to make any speculations regarding the incident.

He also called on those with information regarding the suspects and the incident to contact the Cheras Police Hotline at 03-9284 5050/5051, the Kuala Lumpur Police Hotline at 03-2115 9999 or any nearby police stations. — Bernama