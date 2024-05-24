PUTRAJAYA, May 24 — The production environment of the MyInvois System, facilitated through the Application Programming Interface (API), has been opened to enable ‘e-Invois’ pilot companies to issue e-Invoices using their actual business data starting today.

In a statement released today, the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) announced this as a significant step towards the mandatory implementation of e-Invois, scheduled to commence on August 1.

“LHDN advises that e-Invois pilot companies can now access the production environment API of the MyInvois System after obtaining the Client ID and Client Secret for the production environment from LHDN via email at [email protected],” LHDN said.

It said access to the production environment enables e-Invois companies to manage and issue e-Invoices directly to LHDN using real business data, ensuring the accuracy of the information submitted.

To facilitate a smooth transition to e-Invoices submission via the API environment, LHDN noted that the digital signature verification process is temporarily suspended.

According to media reports, the initial phase of e-Invois implementation on Aug 1 applies to companies with annual revenue or sales exceeding RM100 million. — Bernama

