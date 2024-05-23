SEPANG, May 23 ― A total of 56 prospective Haj pilgrims from group KT043, who were supposed to depart for the Holy Land this morning, have had their flights rescheduled.

Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH), in a statement today, said the affected pilgrims would now depart on a Saudi Airlines flight to Jeddah at 5.35pm tomorrow before continuing to Madinah.

According to the statement, the Saudi Airlines flight SV5091, scheduled to depart at 6.30am today with 353 passengers from the Movenpick Hotel and Convention Centre (MHCC) departure hall, encountered technical issues.

“Following this, a replacement aircraft was flown to the Kuala Lumpur International Airport to carry 297 pilgrims from the group and departed at 10.36am heading to Madinah,” the statement read.

It said that TH would provide accommodation and meals to the 56 affected pilgrims at MHCC until their new flight date to ensure their welfare.

“The rescheduling of flight for this small group of pilgrims does not affect the flight schedule for other groups of prospective pilgrims and will proceed as usual,” it added. ― Bernama

