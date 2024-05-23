KUALA LUMPUR, May 23 — Mohd Syafeeq Mohd Shukri, the son of Perlis Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli, pled not guilty at the Sessions Court in Kangar after being charged with submitting false claims for supplying drinks for the Raja of Perlis Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalullail worth RM19,505.10 in February.

The 35-year-old was charged under Section 18 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 and faces up to 20 years in prison, a fine of no less than five times the amount of the false claim or RM10,000, whichever is higher, if convicted.

According to the charge sheet, Mohd Syafeeq is accused of submitting a government order document under the name Mohd Farid Abdul Hamid, worth RM19,505.10, for the supply of drinks to the Perlis Ruler at the Tuanku Fauziah Hospital while knowing the information to be incorrect.

MORE TO COME

