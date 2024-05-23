KUALA LUMPUR, May 23 — Sayed Amir Muzzakkir Al Sayed Mohamad, a former political secretary to former home minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin, today claimed trial in the Sessions Court here to charges of accepting bribes in return for securing a government tender project.

He was charged with two counts of receiving bribes totalling RM350,000 in return for securing a government supply project to supply replacement and maintenance parts to the police.

Sayed Amir is accused of taking RM100,000 on December 4 and RM250,000 in December 16 of 2020 in return for securing this contract worth RM381 million.

According to the charge sheet, he took it from Wan Azhar Mohamed Yusof, the managing director of Nexus Group Sdn Bhd, in return for the maintenance services and supply of spare parts for infrastructure equipment, servers, software and radio system users for the Royal Malaysia Police NET system.

He is charged under Section 16(a)A and 24(1) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act.

The alleged bribery was said to have taken place at Yayasan Tanah Aku, B4-2-3, Solaris Dutamas (Publika), No 1, Jalan Solaris Dutamas, Solaris Dutamas, 50480 Kuala Lumpur.

The prosecution was represented by Xander Lim while the defence was led by Md Yunos Shariff.

Lim asked the court to set bail at RM100,000 with one surety and for Sayed Amir to surrender his passport to the court for safekeeping.

But judge Azura Alwi set bail at RM60,000 and case management on July 12.