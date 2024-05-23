KUALA LUMPUR, May 23 — A faulty switch has been found to be responsible for disrupting the LRT service on the Kelana Jaya line during rush hour this morning.

Some affected Klang Valley commuters had taken to social media platform X to vent their frustrations on the lengthy wait and travel time.

One claimed that after 35 minutes of travel, the LRT train had only moved between two stations, from Subang Jaya to Ara Damansara.

“If you wanna know how crazy it was at lrt kelana jaya line.. I was in the LRT from 8.25 (from Subang Jaya) and now it is already 9am, it is only at Ara Damansara ya. 35 MINUTES FOR 2 STATIONS!” X user under the account @dklittlestar posted.

A video shared by another X user @peechinchok showed long queues at the Ara Damansara LRT station waiting to board the train.

In response, Prasarana Malaysia Berhad, which operates the LRT network, said that the delay was caused by a faulty switch and that it was under repair.

The infrastructure company added that the trains were being driven manually between Kelana Jaya and Taman Bahagia stations while repairs are ongoing.

“Switch issue repair work is underway. Trains are being driven manually between Kelana Jaya to Taman Bahagia station,” it said on its X account.