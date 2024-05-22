KOTA KINABALU, May 22 — The State Government rejects the implementation of the Madani Village Development Committee (JKDM) in Sabah, said Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Seri Panglima Jeffrey Kitingan today.

“We reject it. And we will reject it formally. And we will also deliver this issue on the stance of the State Government to the Prime Minister (Datuk Sri Anwar Ibrahim) when he is present on the 31st (May),” said Jeffrey.

Earlier, Jeffrey told reporters during a press conference at Wisma Pertanian that Anwar would be launching the 2024 National Kaamatan celebration closing ceremony at the Kadazan Dusun Cultural Association (KDCA) Hongkod Koisaan on May 31, and Sabah Head of State Tun Juhar Mahiruddin would launch the event on May 30.

He also informed reporters that the JKDM issue had been discussed informally by the State Government.

Advertisement

“But a formal discussion has not been done,” he said when asked if the issue had been brought up at the Sabah Cabinet.

“As a member of the MA63 (Malaysia Agreement 1963) Technical Committee representing the State, I personally have asked for it to not be implemented in Sabah because it has not been implemented in Sarawak. Let it be implemented only in Peninsular.

“Since in Sabah we already have our Village Development and Security Committee (JKKK) and we don’t want to create one more as it will confuse the people and divide our people who are now living peacefully and harmoniously (together),” he said.

Advertisement

On the 2024 National Kaamatan celebration, Jeffrey, who is also the organising chairman of the event, said they had concluded the last meeting to prepare for the celebration on 30th and 31st of this month.

“And we also discussed the presence of the Prime Minister who would be launching the closing of the National Kaamatan celebration on the 31st and the Head of State on the 30th of May,” he said.

“All preparations are ready,” he said.

Jeffrey said that they are expecting a huge turnout of people during the celebration and that ample parking spaces are available at surrounding areas. — The Borneo Post