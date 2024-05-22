KUALA LUMPUR, May 22 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi arrived in Hong Kong today for an official 11-day visit.

A post on Facebook stated that Ahmad Zahid was welcomed upon arrival by Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Mohamad Alamin, Malaysian Consul-General in Hong Kong Muzambli Markam and consulate staff.

“Tomorrow, I am scheduled to meet with Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu.

Hong Kong is a special administrative region of China.

“This meeting aims to strengthen cooperation and explore new opportunities, particularly in trade and investment, technological innovation and to expand strategic partnerships beneficial to both countries,” Ahmad Zahid, who is also rural and regional development minister, said.

Ahmad Zahid’s official visit to China is his first since becoming deputy prime minister and coincides with the 50th anniversary of Malaysia-China diplomatic relations. — Bernama

